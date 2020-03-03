Two Men Arrested Following Standoff Near Whitefish

Two men have been arrested following an hours-long standoff south of Whitefish on Monday night.

On Monday evening, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting near Prairie View Road south of Whitefish. A man reported that another man had fired a gun at him. The reporting party gave names and descriptions of the people in the home at the time of the incident.

When deputies arrived at the home, they tried to make contact with the people inside but were unsuccessful. They then decided to use a flash bang device outside the home but still received no response, so they used force to breach the door. Law enforcement then deployed two small robots with cameras to see if anyone was inside, but they were unable to see anyone.

Shortly before midnight, the SWAT team entered the home and a trailer nearby, where they found 24-year-old Roddy Willis White. White has previously been charged with burglary, theft and failure to appear. Later on Tuesday, authorities arrested the other man who was allegedly at the home, Mikhael Payne, 33, at another location. Payne had previously been charged with failure to appear.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said the incident is still under investigation.