“Well What Am I Supposed to Do With All These Cats?”

12:53 a.m. A young Kalispell resident found a lost dog foraging in the brush when he was out to buy some food for school the next day. The caller asked that law enforcement not contact his parents because he didn’t let them know he was leaving the house at that late hour and didn’t want to get into trouble.

2:05 a.m. Four people dressed in black were hanging out near a Kalispell casino. The caller assumed they were doing or dealing drugs.

7:07 a.m. A Kalispell man pocket dialed 911 with his old flip phone.

7:22 a.m. A Kalispell man was walking down the highway with a knife taped on to the end of a really big stick.

9:12 a.m. Someone found an abandoned truck.

10:24 a.m. A Columbia Falls man called 911 to report that he had a bunch of cats he needed to capture and he needed some traps.

11:06 a.m. Someone called the cops on a youth driving his dirt bike up and down the street.

11:51 a.m. A Kalispell man called to report that two dogs were getting into his trash.

12:05 p.m. A green Subaru was swerving all over the road.

12:24 p.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 because it looks like someone might have opened up her garage door.

12:31 p.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 to report that she thinks she has become the victim of mail fraud.

4:01 p.m. A Kalispell resident said he got a threatening letter.

4:05 p.m. Someone reported finding a transient camp full of “trash and stuff.”

4:35 p.m. A Kalispell resident was “having phone problems” and accidentally called 911.

5 p.m. Someone from Alberta was driving like a jerk.

5:18 p.m. A “rough looking” guy was walking down the train tracks.

6:32 p.m. A man near Lone Pine said that a car rolled off the road and into his fence.

6:56 p.m. A Kalispell child called 911 while playing with their parent’s phone.

7:04 p.m. A Kalispell resident couldn’t let their dog out because there was a mean dog sitting in their backyard.

9:15 p.m. A man called 911 asking to speak to a deputy. Apparently, someone waved to him earlier in the day and this was, for some reason, worthy of talking to law enforcement.

9:49 p.m. Someone walking down the street was told to get on the sidewalk.