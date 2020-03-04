Flathead’s Russell to Represent Montana in Final Badlands Bowl

Flathead High School defensive end/running back Tanner Russell has been named to the Montana roster for this summer’s Knights of Columbus Badlands Bowl, which will be the final one in the 27-year history of the series.

Russell was a two-time all-state defensive end for the Braves, helping the team reach the Class AA state championship game in 2018. He added running back duties in 2019, finishing the year with a team-leading 799 yards on the ground.

The annual game pits the top players from North Dakota and Montana against each other. Organizers announced earlier this year that the game on June 20 in Dickinson, North Dakota will be the final one.

Eureka’s Jake Kindel was named an alternate for the Montana team.