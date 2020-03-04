Glacier Boys, Girls End Regular Season With Wins

The Western AA divisional tournament tips off at Sentinel High School in Missoula on March 5 and it will begin with a pair of rematches for the Glacier Wolfpack.

In the girls tourney, fourth-seeded Glacier (9-9, 8-6 Western AA) will take on fifth-seed Helena (8-10, 6-8), just days after the Wolfpack finished a season sweep of the Bengals with a 57-52 win in Helena on Feb. 29. Glacier won the first meeting of the year between the two teams 51-49 on Jan. 31. Flathead (4-14, 3-11) earned the No. 7 seed and will begin the tournament on March 5 against Missoula Hellgate (16-2, 12-2). Helena Capital (17-1, 13-1) won the regular season title and is seeded first at the divisional.

Glacier’s boys have an identical matchup as the girls to begin their tournament, with the fourth-seeded Wolfpack (9-9, 6-8) taking on fifth-seeded Helena (7-11, 6-8) in the first round. Like the girls, Glacier’s boys swept the season series from the Bengals, including a 48-41 regular-season ending win in Kalispell on Feb. 29. Flathead (3-15, 2-12) is seeded seventh and will take on Helena Capital (14-4, 11-3) on March 5. Missoula Hellgate (18-0, 14-0) is the top seed.

The top four boys and girls teams from the divisional will reach the Class AA state tournament, March 12-14 at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.