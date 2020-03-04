Weird Telephone Pole

5:13 a.m. A Kalispell man said that the telephone next to his house was making some really strange noises. He didn’t think anyone was in danger but thought that someone should check it out because it’s pretty weird.

7:59 a.m. A Kalispell woman called to complain that some city workers were “shredding trees” and “it’s not even 8 a.m. yet.”

2:01 p.m. A Kalispell resident saw two people exchanging money, which the caller thought meant they were dealing drugs.

2:45 p.m. Someone suspicious was hanging out at an abandoned gas station.

2:31 p.m. A man was walking down the street taking packages out of mailboxes.

2:42 p.m. A Kalispell man found his car keyed and a note on his windshield that said “Nice parking you [expletive] loser. I hope you like surprises.”

3:13 p.m. Someone got assaulted at a casino.

3:26 p.m. Some skis were stolen in Kalispell.

4:39 p.m. Someone broken into a Kalispell storage unit.

5:56 p.m. A sketchy camper has been parked in a Kalispell neighborhood for more than a week.

6:26 p.m. A Kalispell caller said someone was throwing dog excrement all over his fence.

7:09 p.m. A man was walking down the highway. Turns out his car battery died so he was going into town to get a new one.

7:28 p.m. A dog showed up in a Kalispell lawn.

8:05 p.m. A Kalispell child dialed 911.

8:55 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to report that his neighbor has “a bunch of warrants” and that he was at his house right now so they should come and arrest him.

9:04 p.m. A woman was standing in the middle of the road.

10:23 p.m. A man was being creepy at the casino.