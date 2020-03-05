Kalispell Woman Sentenced for Dealing Meth

A 36-year-old Kalispell woman has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for bringing a pound of methamphetamine from Washington to Montana.

Carly Deann Halcro was sentenced in U.S. Federal Court in Missoula on March 5, three months after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth. She was also given five years of supervised release.

According to court records, law enforcement received information in 2018 that Halcro was driving to Washington to get meth. In June 2018, the woman drove to Spokane to get another pickup and law enforcement got a warrant to search her car. When she returned to Montana, she was pulled over and law enforcement found a pound of meth, enough for 3,624 doses, in the vehicle.