When: Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8, at 10 a.m.

Where: Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell

More info: www.buildingflathead.com

Discover what’s new in home building, gardening, remodeling, home decor, outdoor spaces and more at the Flathead Valley’s largest home and garden show. A wide variety of seminars will be offered and exhibitors will be on hand to answer any specific questions. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door.