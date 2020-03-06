Democrat Leaves Montana US Senate Race After 16 days

HELENA — A Bozeman fly fishing guide who announced late last month that he would seek the Democratic nomination in Montana’s U.S. Senate race said Friday he is dropping out of the race.

Josh Seckinger said he was leaving after 16 days to endorse Gov. Steve Bullock. Seckinger never filed as a candidate with the Secretary of State’s office.

Bullock, who was unsuccessful in a crowded Democratic presidential primary last year, has not announced his candidacy for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines. However a person close to him told The Associated Press that he is considering running. The filing deadline is Monday.

On Thursday, Libertarian Eric Fulton of Whitefish filed to seek his party’s nomination in the Senate race.

The other Democratic candidates are Cora Neumann of Bozeman, who has worked in public health, economic development and public lands conservation; Liberian refugee and Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins; Navy veteran and energy field engineer John Mues of Loma; and physicist and mathematician Mike Knoles of Bozeman.

Daniel Larson, a hardware store manager from Stevensville, has filed to challenge Daines in the Republican primary.