Micah Hill Selected as Next Kalispell Public Schools Superintendent

For only the third time in nearly two decades, Kalispell Public Schools will have a new superintendent.

The school district announced on March 4 that it has selected Glacier High School Principal Micah Hill as the successor to Mark Flatau, who will retire at the end of this school year. Flatau took over the superintendent position in 2014 after Darlene Schottle, who had helmed the district since 2003.

Flatau announced his retirement last August to give the district ample time to recruit and select a replacement. The search process led to four finalists, including three out-of-state candidates, with the board of trustees approving Hill’s selection on Thursday.

Hill has been Glacier High School’s principal since 2018. He previously served as assistant principal at Glacier for 11 years, as well as principal at Linderman School, dean of students and activities director for Kalispell Junior High and an English teacher at Flathead High School. He is currently seeking his superintendent’s endorsement through the University of Montana.

Hill will assume the role effective July 1.

“I am truly humbled and grateful to be selected as the next Superintendent of Kalispell Public Schools,” Hill said in a statement. “My experiences within the district for the past 19 years have given me incredible opportunities to grow and lead, preparing me for this pivotal role. I have been shaped by the values and vision that run deep within our schools and community.”

Hill graduated from Polson High School and then received a bachelor’s degree in English education at Montana State University. He obtained his master’s in educational leadership from UM in 2003.

The district’s press release states that Hill knew he wanted to be an educator from a young age and that his “passion for education — especially for kids coming from challenging backgrounds — is second to none.”

“Throughout his career he has proven his leadership and dedication to education,” the district said. “Kalispell Public Schools is proud to welcome him to the superintendent position.”

The other three finalists for the position were Matthew Spets, assistant superintendent of operations for Howard-Suamico School District in Green Bay, Wisconsin; JT Stroder, superintendent of Grand County School District in Moab, Utah; and Richard Thompson, superintendent of Chimacum School District in Chimacum, Washington.

Hill and his wife Nicole have three children, Noah, Annie and Simon, who all have been 4.0 students at Glacier High. Noah is now a law student at UM who has served as a congressional intern in Washington D.C. Annie was a state champion long-distance runner at Glacier and is now running at the University of Colorado. Simon, a senior at Glacier, is also a state champion distance runner who will compete at UM in the fall.

Hill takes over the superintendent position at a time of continued enrollment growth within the district, which is finishing up a number of bond-funded infrastructure projects to update facilities and accommodate the growth.

“I feel confident and excited about the future of Kalispell Schools and welcome the opportunity to be a thoughtful and caring leader for the students and families we serve,” Hill said. “I look forward to collaborating with our board of trustees, our staff and community to continue making meaningful contributions to the students and families in our district.”