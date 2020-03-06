Polson Woman Sentenced in Meth Case

A 27-year-old Polson woman was sentenced to one year and one day in prison and five years supervised release on March 6 for dealing methamphetamine.

Brook Nicole Deneault, 27, pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth.

According to court documents, the Polson Police Department stopped Deneault in June 2019. In a search of the vehicle, officers found meth, currency, a drug ledger and paraphernalia. A few days later, the Ronan Police Department made a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Deneault was a passenger. In a search of that vehicle, officers found meth in Deneault’s personal possessions. Deneault admitted that the drugs found in the vehicle were hers and that she distributed meth between April and July of 2019.