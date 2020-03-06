President Trump Should Stop Montana Water Rights Protection Act

I cannot handle it anymore! I am losing all my belly fat from the constant laughter. It becomes challenging to endure all your winning! In all seriousness though Mr. President, in my opinion your Montana congressional leadership undermines your authority to Make America Great Again. Our Montana congressional leaders, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, openly support the Montana Water Rights Protection Act. This coordinated effort is spearheaded by a $3 million media campaign approved and funded by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. Once again, the CSKT hired the Washington D.C. based Mercury Media propaganda firm to promote the MWRPA statewide. The onslaught of radio, television and print media is undeniable and wreaks of desperation in my opinion. This is serious business! Are Montanans believed to be uneducated, weak and subject to brainwashing? Must be, for why else would there be non-stop campaigning to promote, in the name of the Trump Administration, the passage of the MWRPA?

Thinking out loud, dear President Trump, if this is true please have your administration prove in writing, video or audio that you personally support this devastating rewrite of history. An open invitation exists, from our elected Lake County commissioners and recently made public at a Daines’ staffed public meeting on Feb. 28, to share the dirty dark secrets of the MWRPA. It is Montanans’ desire to hear from you personally. God Bless You President Trump and God Bless America!

Natalie Champoux

St. Ignatius