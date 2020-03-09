Planning Board to Consider New Hotel, Restaurant in West Glacier

The Middle Canyon Land Use Advisory Committee approved the development of a hotel and restaurant on a 36 acre parcel formerly owned by Glacier Heli-Tours, as seen on March 4, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The Flathead County Planning Board will consider a proposal for a new hotel and restaurant in West Glacier at its March 11 meeting.

Hunter’s Lair, LLC is asking for a major land use permit to allow the construction of a new development along U.S. Highway 2 at the former site of Glacier Heli-Tours. The development would sit on a 35.85-acre property between U.S. Highway 2 and Belton Stage Road, just west of the West Glacier village.

The project applicant is planning on constructing a number of buildings on the property, including a main building with four to six hotel rooms, a restaurant and bar, a recreation center, an employee dorm, a maintenance building and a number of “semi-attached hotel units” for an additional 30 hotel rooms around the property.

The site plan calls for the buildings to be scattered on the land and connected by a one-way road that loops through most of the property. The applicant plans to do landscaping in a manner that will shield the buildings from view from the highway.

The Middle Canyon Land Use Advisory Committee, a county planning committee that considered development in the West Glacier area, unanimously approved the project at its meeting on Feb. 25. The public will be able to share their thoughts about the proposal during the March 11 planning board meeting at 6 p.m. in Kalispell. After the public hearing, the planning board will likely vote on a recommendation to the Flathead County Commission for final consideration.

The board will also consider a number of other proposals at its March 11 meeting. JJN Holdings, LLC has requested to change 5.8 acres of land along Montana Highway 83 in Bigfork from suburban agricultural to light industrial. RRN Holdings, LLC is asking for a zoning change in Evergreen to create a number of single-family home lots along Kings Way. And Sarah and Casey Jump are seeking preliminary plat approval of a two-lot subdivision at 150 Mountain Top Lane in Kalispell.

For more information, visit https://flathead.mt.gov/planning_zoning/index.php.