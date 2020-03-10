12:19 a.m. A drunk guy was struck by a car in Kalispell.

12:20 a.m. A Columbia Falls woman called 911 to ask what she should do with the injured cat that just walked into her house.

6:14 a.m. A Kalispell woman reported that her ex-boyfriend was driving like a jerk.

7:33 a.m. A local woman called to report that a mysterious camper showed up on her property overnight.

7:58 a.m. A skier texted his mom to say that he couldn’t come and pick her up at the airport because the snow was “too good” at Big Mountain. She later called 911 because she did not hear from him later that day. Turns out he had been arrested.

8:07 a.m. A local man called 911 to report that he “may or may not” have lost his gun.

8:26 a.m. Someone heard a gunshot.

9:26 a.m. A woman was running down a street in Evergreen with an armful of purses and bags.

9:30 a.m. A Kila man called 911 upset that his neighbor dumped all his trash in his driveway again.

10:09 a.m. A Columbia Falls resident reported finding three hungry horses. Upon further questioning, the woman acknowledged that the animals did have food but that it was just “nasty old hay.”

11:13 a.m. A Whitefish resident called to complain about all the people speeding through his neighborhood.

1:40 p.m. A Hungry Horse resident reported that someone tried to light their front porch on fire with a flaming glove.

1:42 p.m. A package was stolen.

2:42 p.m. A West Valley resident reported that people keep running the stop sign near their house.

2:45 p.m. A man pocket dialed 911.

3:43 p.m. A Columbia Falls man reported that his neighbor’s dog “has been a problem.”

6:14 p.m. Someone lost their trailer while driving down Rose Crossing Road. Law enforcement was out helping them reattach it.

8:12 p.m. A local man called 911 because he saw five youths drinking at a lake house on Snapchat.

10:56 p.m. A drunk guy was destroying things at his home in Many Lakes.

11:42 p.m. Some people were getting a little too rowdy in Martin City.