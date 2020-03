When: Thursday, March 12, at 7 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.bmwf.org

Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival held in Telluride, Colorado. The event is hosted and benefits the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation. There is also a raffle for outdoor gear, recreational trips and local goods. Tickets are $15.