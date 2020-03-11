Hotel Drama

12:35 a.m. People were still a little too rowdy in Martin City.

12:53 a.m. A kid was walking down Shady Lane in just a blanket.

12:57 a.m. Four guys were fighting in a field on the outskirts of Columbia Falls.

1:13 a.m. A drunk guy was driving a minivan through downtown Columbia Falls.

2:38 a.m. A drunk guy was angry that he could not stay at a Whitefish hotel. The hotel manager was having a hard time conveying the fact that the hotel was full and that the guy did not have a reservation.

4:12 a.m. A drunk guy in sweatpants with a twisted ankle was walking around Kalispell.

9:58 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because there was a deer standing in his front yard that “didn’t look so good.”

10:42 a.m. Someone called 911 because the mailman allegedly forgot to close his mailbox.

11:02 a.m. Someone called 911 because they found “drug needles” on the side of the road.

12:14 p.m. A garden sculpture depicting a young girl sitting next to a bunny on a log was stolen in Kalispell.

12:52 p.m. A skier pocket dialed 911.

1:44 p.m. Someone reported a reckless Subaru driver.

2:47 p.m. A Whitefish woman saw what appeared to be a lost cat so she tried to catch it. She was successful in catching the animal but it bit her.

4:01 p.m. A Eureka man was speeding through Whitefish.

5:09 p.m. A man was standing outside an Evergreen bar throwing steak knives.

5:54 p.m. A Bigfork man called 911 by accident when removing his phone case.

7:05 p.m. A deer and a car collided.

8:14 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because he’s sick and tired of his neighbor working on his truck at all hours of the night.

9:42 p.m. Some parents in Kila left their child in their car while they got drunk inside a bar.