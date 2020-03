When: March 13, 14, 20 and 21, at 7:30 p.m. and March 15 at 2 p.m.

Where: Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts

More info: www.bigforksummerplayhouse.com

The Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theater presents this swashbuckling high seas comedy that is fun for the entire family. When his crew jumps ship upon sighting pirates in the distance, Captain Jennings is left with a makeshift crew to protect passengers from an inevitable attack. Tickets range from $8 to $12.