KRH Offers Free Virtual Appointments Until March 24

In light of the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Kalispell Regional Healthcare (KRH) is offering no-cost virtual health visits to provide support for those experiencing flu-like symptoms including fevers, dry coughs and fatigue.

According to the KRH website, the offer only extends until March 24 and is meant to extend community care while lessening the immediate impacts on its staff and infrastructure.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid have provided guidance urging Medicare Advantage Organizations and Part D Sponsors to increase access for health screenings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to KRH.

“This offering is temporary, only available for the next seven days, and is being provided to address the pandemic public health emergency and will only apply to specific symptoms,” according to the KRH post. “It’s important to keep our hospitals safe and available for those who truly need to be there.”

For more information go to KRHcareanywhere.org.