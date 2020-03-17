Marketplace Auto Opens Up Shop in Kalispell

The Flathead Valley has a new auto dealership just north of the former Kmart in Evergreen. Pat Mahar has teamed up with Rod Guiberson to open Marketplace Auto, located at 2030 Highway 2.

According to the company, most of the vehicles sold at Marketplace are hand selected from private parties and reputable dealers across the country and must meet a high standard. Right now, it has more than 120 vehicles in its inventory.

Mahar has been in the automotive business in Flathead Valley for more than 30 years. For his part, Guiberson is a former valley resident who has for the past 20 years owned and operated a dealership in the Seattle area.

Marketplace Auto is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Potential buyers can also search its inventory of pre-owned vehicles online at https://www.marketplaceautomt.com.