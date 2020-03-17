Punching People in a Bar

1:07 a.m. A Columbia Falls bar owner reported that one of his patrons had just lost it and she was punching people in the bar. The caller wanted the cops to come down to take her away but after a few minutes said, “Eh, I’ll handle this myself.”

4:46 a.m. Someone called 911 to report that there was an SUV with its engine on sitting in an Evergreen church parking lot for over an hour. The caller thought that was pretty weird.

5:12 a.m. A man was sprayed with mace.

11:18 a.m. A Hungry Horse woman called 911 to report that she got a phone call from a friend of hers asking that she leave a jug of cold water on her porch and then talked about the “Evil Spirit” of Steve. The caller thought that was a pretty weird exchange and that the authorities should get involved.

11:49 a.m. A Kalispell man called to complain about all the kids partying at the end of his road every Friday night. Besides making a lot of noise they’ve also been stealing ladders.

12:30 p.m. A Kalispell man called to report that he has a medical marijuana card but he was curious if he could also have a gun.

1:08 p.m. A local UHaul manager called to report that he found a bunch of drugs in one of their vans.

3:49 p.m. Some skiers got lost near Flower Point at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

4:25 p.m. There was an abandoned wheelchair on Shady Lane.

4:52 p.m. A Kalispell man brought a bicycle he found to the sheriff’s office.

5:22 p.m. Some separated parents in Columbia Falls got into a fight over their child’s hand washing regiment.

8:17 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that his fishing pole and his driver’s license had gone missing.

11:10 p.m. A man pulled up to a gas station, got out of his car, got into another one, started it with a screw driver and drove off.