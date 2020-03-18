Food Fight

6:17 a.m. A man said his car wouldn’t start at the airport. He called 911 to ask for a jump.

9:27 a.m. A Bigfork resident complained that someone kept coming on to her property and cutting her trees.

10:49 a.m. A pawnshop owner called to report that he had some stolen goods.

1:08 a.m. A drunk guy needed a ride home.

7:48 a.m. A Kalispell coffee shop was broken into.

3:15 p.m. A Kalispell man called to report that the home he was renting was full of stolen goods.

4:06 p.m. A Kalispell man was smoking near the gas pumps. Someone thought that wasn’t safe.

4:14 p.m. A grocery store employee called 911 to report that a woman had been in the store’s bathroom for an extended period of time. The employee thought that the woman was either doing drugs or eating donuts.

4:37 p.m. Three men got into a fight at a local Mexican restaurant.

5:23 p.m. A sheriff in another county called to ask if he could borrow the Two Bear Air helicopter. Apparently he was looking for a suspect that was a “bit of a mountain man” and the helicopter might be useful.

6:19 p.m. A Kalispell woman accidentally called 911 on her phone while she was taking a lasagna out of the oven.

7:52 p.m. A local woman jumped out of a moving vehicle.

10:02 p.m. A California man with a second home in Montana got a notification that the alarm at his local home went off.

10:16 p.m. A man called 911 because he saw a man with a sheet over his head in a parked car. Turns out the guy was just napping.

10:20 p.m. A Columbia Falls man called 911 to complain about his neighbor who is constantly running his chainsaw at night. The neighbor also has giant flood lights on at all hours of the day.

11:26 p.m. There was some trash in the middle of an area road.