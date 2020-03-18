Glacier Modifies Operations Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Glacier National Park is modifying its operations in an effort to keep employees, visitors and volunteers safe.

While Glacier National Park is generally quiet this time of year, part officials will close the Apgar Visitor Center and bookstore — one of the primary sources of information in the park in winter — on March 21 until further notice. Those looking for visitor information can go to park headquarters or online at nps.gov/glac.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Glacier National Park is our number one priority,” park officials write. “The National Park Service is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.”

On Wednesday, Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt announced that the park service was suspending all entrance fees until further notice.

“I’ve directed the National Park Service to waive entrance fees at parks that remain open. This small step makes it a little easier for the American public to enjoy the outdoors in our incredible National Parks,” Bernhardt said.

Although much of the park is inaccessible this time of year, the Apgar, Lake McDonald and St. Mary areas remain open.

The National Park Service is urging all visitors to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.