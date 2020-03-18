KRH Encourages Public to Visit COVID-19 Informational Page

Kalispell Regional Healthcare is encouraging people to visit a regularly updated page on its website called “Coronavirus Preparedness and Updates.”

The page is a detailed source for the public to learn about numerous aspects of the virus and local preparedness efforts, with easy-to-read infographics and information.

Subjects covered include best practices for safety and disease prevention; tips for parents helping their kids cope and navigate the uncertainty; a guide to COVID-19 symptoms; resources for virtual health visits and testing, including a 24-hour call center; explanations of social distancing; advice for staying active and emotionally connected; and more.

Visit krh.org/covid-19. The hospital is also posting frequent updates on its Facebook page, including Q&As with medical professionals.