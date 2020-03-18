Montana Confirms Two More Coronavirus Cases in Gallatin County

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Image by Alissa Eckert, MS and Dan Higgins, MAMS

Gov. Steve Bullock confirmed two additional positive coronavirus cases in Gallatin County on Wednesday morning, bringing the total to 10.

The patients, both males in their 20s, were confirmed by state health officials at the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services Public Health Laboratory (DPHHS).

State and local public health laboratories are no longer required to send “presumptive positive” samples to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “Positive” samples will no longer need further testing, according to a press release.

There have been 499 COVID-19 negative tests given with 10 positive tests.

To bolster the state’s response to the coronavirus situation, Bullock launched a Coronavirus Task Force on March 3 to coordinate efforts across state government. The Task Force, led by Adjutant General Matthew Quinn, is now providing ways state residents can ask questions related to the coronavirus situation in Montana.

A coronavirus (COVID-19) information phone line at 1-888-333-0461 has been launched and Montanans can also email questions to covid19info@mt.gov. State public health officials will be responding to inquiries from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Montanans can also visit covid19.mt.gov to receive regularly updated information on COVID-19.

According to CDC, the elderly and people who have severe chronic medical conditions seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. Early data suggest older people are twice as likely to have serious illness. Reported illnesses in the U.S. have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

