Flathead County Board of Health Orders Eateries, Gyms to Close Friday

The Flathead City-County Health Board has voted to close all bars, restaurants and fitness centers to the public for at least 10 days in an effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
The order goes into effect at 6 a.m. Friday.
It also calls for the closing of casinos, workout studios, ice skating rinks, indoor climbing venues, cinemas and theaters. It does not apply to physical therapy practices so long as that they are exercising appropriate social distancing.
The order, which was voted on by the board and signed by Public Health Officer Hillary Hanson on Thursday afternoon, will allow restaurants to continue to offer take-out and delivery services. It does not impact grocery or convenience stores, although convenience stores with combined restaurants are required to close their dining rooms.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
