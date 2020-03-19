Four New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Montana

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Image by Alissa Eckert, MS and Dan Higgins, MAMS

Four more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in Montana, according to Gov. Steve Bullock.

The four new cases bring the state’s total of coronavirus infections to 15, although there have been a total of 16 people known to have the infection in the state. Yesterday, the governor’s office announced that a man diagnosed with the infection in Gallatin County earlier in the week is actually from New Hampshire and thus will be counted as a case in that state.

The four new cases announced Thursday included two males and a female, all in their 20s, in Yellowstone County and a woman in her 70s from Roosevelt County. The woman from Roosevelt County got the virus after traveling internationally.

As of Thursday, there have been no positive cases of coronavirus in Northwest Montana.

State and local public health laboratories are no longer required to send “presumptive positive” samples to the CDC. “Positive” samples will no longer need further testing, according to a press release.

A coronavirus (COVID-19) information phone line at 1-888-333-0461 has been launched and Montanans can also email questions to covid19info@mt.gov. State public health officials will be responding to inquiries from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Montanans can also visit covid19.mt.gov to receive regularly updated information on COVID-19.