SWAT Team Arrests Four After Serving Search Warrant in Kalispell

Four people were arrested after the Northwest Montana Regional SWAT Team served a warrant on a home in Kalispell on Thursday.

According to a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement received information about stolen goods and a number of people with warrants out for their arrest at a home on Third Avenue West. Because some of the people in the home have been confrontational with law enforcement in the past, it was decided to have the SWAT team serve the warrant.

The team arrived at about 6 a.m. on March 19 and requested that everyone inside the building come out. Three people came out but five refused to leave. The SWAT team “used a variety of tools and techniques” to get the five people out of the building and eventually succeeded. Four people were arrested on various warrants, including Jason Abregana, 27, of Kalispell; Dexter Sisco, 29, of Bigfork; Logan Mejak, 23, a transient; and Alexis Sullivan, 22, of Columbia Falls.

Officers also gathered evidence of a burglary and narcotics from the location.