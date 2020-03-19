Whitefish Declares State of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The Whitefish Theatre Company announces its closure in in light of the spread of novel coronavirus on March 17, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Mayor John Muhlfeld on Thursday declared a state of emergency inside city limits in an effort to commit all available resources toward preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“This emergency ordinance is designed to commit all available resources and take all possible action to combat and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Muhlfeld stated in a press release. “While this is definitely not a time to panic, it is a time to take bold action because what we do immediately will have long term implications.”

The order activates the response and recovery aspects of any and all local disaster and emergency plans, and grants the city manager authority to control ingress and egress to all or part of the city.

The city is also asking potential visitors to Whitefish to delay any trips and to reschedule their visits in the coming months, assuming the risks to the community have passed.

“I am empathic to everyone’s unique state of affairs, knowing many families and businesses are under enormous stress during this rapidly changing situation,” Muhlfeld stated. “The city will take all steps possible to assist our families and local businesses during this crisis.”