Two Men Diagnosed With Coronavirus in Flathead County

Two men have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Flathead County, according to a press release from the Flathead City-County Health Department.

The two diagnoses are the first that health officials have confirmed in Northwest Montana and bring the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 19.

One of the men is in his 50s and is not a resident of Flathead County. The other man is in his 30s and is a local resident. Both men recently engaged in domestic out-of-state travel, according to the release.

The health department announced the cases shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday and stated additional information would not be available until Saturday morning.

According to the release, the additional information will be disclosed at 10 a.m. on March 21 during a virtual joint press briefing with Flathead City-County Health Department officials and Kalispell Regional Healthcare.

According to the health department, local officials learned of the diagnoses Friday from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.