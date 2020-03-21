COVID-19: Daily Podcast for March 21

A sign outside a laundromat reads “Lets come together by staying apart” in Kalispell on March 20, 2020 as COVID-19 spreads across Montana and the United States. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The Flathead Beacon is producing a daily podcast to recap each day’s news regarding the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Montana and specifically in the Flathead Valley.

Have a question about the coronavirus or the way it’s impacting life in the Flathead Valley? Email questions to andy@flatheadbeacon.com or post them on our Facebook page.

This podcast is now available on Google Podcasts/Google Play Music, Stitcher, Podcast Addict and Acast. Search “Flathead Beacon” to subscribe.

In this episode, Kalispell Public Schools Superintendent Mark Flatau joins the show to talk about how his district reacted to last week’s school closure and what their plans look like if and when the statewide school closures are extended beyond March 27. We also have an update on yesterday’s news that Flathead County has its first two confirmed cases of coronavirus. This morning, the Flathead City-County Health Department and Kalispell Regional Healthcare held a joint press conference to discuss both cases, including one involving a KRH physician.