COVID-19: Daily Podcast for March 23

In this episode, Explore Whitefish Executive Director Dylan Boyle joins the show to talk about how his town and others in Northwest Montana are bracing for a potential downturn in visitation this summer. In a region so dependent on tourism, restrictions on travel and fears about gathering with large crowds could be devastating to local businesses across the spectrum. Later, we provide the latest updates on the coronavirus, including two new cases in Flathead County and policy changes that could impact local jails.

