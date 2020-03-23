Two New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Flathead County

Kalispell Regional Healthcare braces for the arrival of novel coronavirus as seen on the afternoon of March 18, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Flathead County on Monday, according to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.

The two new cases — a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s — bring the total number of positive cases in the county to four and the total number of cases in the state to 45.

Few details about the new cases were available late Monday.

The new cases come three days after Flathead County reported its first positive COVID-19 tests: A male from Illinois in his 50s who was visiting the area and a male Kalispell Regional Healthcare employee in his 30s who had also recently traveled out of the area.