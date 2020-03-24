Flathead County Closes Some Offices to the Public

Flathead County is shutting most of its offices to the public and asking that people who business with the county either call or email.

The public closures will go into effect on Wednesday.

“For the wellbeing of our employees, the County is closing some department doors but will keep business open,” Commissioner Phil Mitchell said. “Staff will continue to be available to assist the public, we would just prefer that assistance to be via phone or online at this time.”

For information on how to contact each department, visit https://flathead.mt.gov/.