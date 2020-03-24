Shots Fired During Police Chase in Bigfork

A section of Grand Avenue in Bigfork was closed Tuesday morning following a police chase that ended with shots being fired.

Sheriff Brian Heino said details about the incident are limited at this time and the road will be closed so that law enforcement can complete their investigation.

According to Heino, a car was stolen near Glacier Park International Airport early Tuesday morning. Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office began to pursue the vehicle and followed it to Bigfork where the chase ended with shots being fired. It’s unclear who fired the shots at this time, Heino said.

No one was injured in the incident and the suspect is currently in custody.

This story will be updated with more information as soon as it’s available.