New COVID-19 Case Reported in Flathead County

Kalispell Regional Healthcare braces for the arrival of novel coronavirus as seen on the afternoon of March 18, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A woman in her 20s has become the fifth person to test positive for COVID-19 in Flathead County, according to data from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 65 known cases of coronavirus in Montana, including 24 in Gallatin County, the most in the state.

Flathead County got its first two positive cases last Friday and two more on Monday. Two of those four cases were employees of Kalispell Regional Healthcare who had recently traveled out of state.