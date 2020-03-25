Real Estate Market Trends

© Copyright 2020 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Which home styles were sold in greatest (and least) quantities, across the Flathead, during 2019? Does it vary by city? How many acres (or fractions thereof) come with which home styles, and does that vary by city? I’ve analyzed the 2019 single-family home sales across Flathead cities, which sold for prices between $150,000 and $600,000 (see chart). Compare to prior year (2018) activity by looking at the February 13, 2019 article.

I’ve focused on two statistics: 1) quantity of homes sold by city and style (blue columns using left-side axis values), and 2) the median accompanying acreage (gold lines using right-side axis values).

The log and cabin styles, once again, had the highest median accompanying acreage. Ranch-style homes sold in the highest quantities, in Columbia Falls, Kalispell and Lakeside. 1.5 – 2 story style homes sold most in all other cities. Best wishes for your health and safety.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.