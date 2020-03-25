“Well, might as well just start lighting fireworks”

6:14 a.m. A stray dog was standing on a Kalispell man’s porch all night.

8:22 a.m. A Kalispell resident had a question about cats and chickens

8:52 a.m. Someone threw a rock through a window.

10:15 a.m. Two “tweekers” were up to no good in Kalispell.

10:36 a.m. A gas station pump was spraying fuel everywhere in Whitefish.

11:41 a.m. A pit bull ran into a sheep pen and attacked one of the caged animals. The pit bull was then running in circles in a front yard.

1:12 p.m. A Whitefish woman called 911 because her son has been borrowing her vehicle for over a month and refused to bring it back.

3:19 p.m. A van full of teenagers was rolling down Shady Lane.

3:48 p.m. There were a bunch of abandoned camp trailers behind a Kalispell home.

4:13 p.m. A small passenger vehicle was swerving all over the road.

4:51 p.m. A dog killed multiple chickens on Big Mountain Road.

5:28 p.m. A local man reported that he tried to ask Siri to call “411” but instead it called “911” and now his wife is glaring at him.

5:38 p.m. Someone was mad at a Whitefish man for starting to drink so early in the evening.

6:46 p.m. A drunk guy was running around with a pick ax.

8:53 p.m. Someone was shooting off a gun.

9:36 p.m. A Kalispell resident said there was increased activity down at a nearby bar even though the establishment was closed. They were pretty certain people were dealing drugs down there.

10:38 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that there was some weird noises in his neighborhood and if he didn’t figure out where they were coming from soon he was going to “start kicking some doors down.”

10:52 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because his neighbor has been launching his stash of fireworks for more than an hour and debris is starting to pile up in his lawn.