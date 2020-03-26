COVID-19: Podcast for March 26

Clint Cordial and his children Cruz and Coco Cordial stroll past the Kate Patterson Playground in Whitefish after realizing its closed in response to the spread of COVID-19 on March 19, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

In this episode, Gov. Steve Bullock makes a major announcement for the second time in three days, this time issuing a stay at home directive to all Montanans, effective Saturday and extending through April 10. Then, our Maggie Dresser sits down with Laura Gardner from Job Service Kalispell to talk about how her organization is assisting those impacted by job loss in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

