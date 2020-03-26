Montana Announces First Death of COVID-19 Patient

Gov. Steve Bullock this evening announced the first death in Montana of a COVID-19 patient.

“I’m heartbroken to learn of Montana’s first death due to COVID-19. Especially during these times, Montana truly is one big small town – this news hits us hard, but we’re in this together. My family and I send our love and support to the family, friends, and community of our fellow Montanan.”

Local county public health officials are still in the process of contacting family members. No additional information will be provided at this time.