Columbia Falls Man Sent to Prison For Sexual Exploitation

A 30-year-old Columbia Falls man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years supervised release after pleading guilty to felony sexual exploitation of a child in federal court.

Todd Louis Pajnich was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Missoula on March 27.

According to court documents, Pajnich began talking to the minor in January. Four months later, Facebook reported Pajnich to authorities. Law enforcement found that Pajnich knew the girl was underage and had asked for and received sexually explicit images of the girl.

Homeland Security, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case.