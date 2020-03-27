COVID-19: Podcast for March 27

Shea Meissner of Bigfork (76) competes in the 100-meter hurdle at the Class AA/B state track and field meet at Legends Stadium in Kalispell on May 24, 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The Flathead Beacon is producing a daily podcast to recap each day’s news regarding the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Montana and specifically in the Flathead Valley.

Have a question about the coronavirus or the way it’s impacting life in the Flathead Valley? Email questions to andy@flatheadbeacon.com or post them on our Facebook page.

This podcast is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts/Google Play Music and anywhere else you get your podcasts.

In this episode, Bigfork High School Activities Director Matt Porrovecchio is the guest on today’s episode to chat about the suspension of the spring sports season in Montana and what comes next. Later, Montana suffers its first death from the coronavirus and the state’s number of cases continues to climb rapidly.

To download this episode as an MP3, visit https://flatheadbeacon.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/March-27_FB.mp3.

The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons. By Attribution 3.0 License