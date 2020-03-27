Social Distancing Concerns

3:13 a.m. A man got a flat tire but didn’t want to stop so he started driving on the rims as far as he could get. Now he can’t move or change the tire. He wanted some help.

3:35 a.m. A pit bull was walking around a Kalispell store. No one was sure where it came from or who owned it.

9:42 a.m. A trailer was stolen.

10:45 a.m. A Kalispell man did some social distancing by sitting in his backyard by himself and firing his gun almost nonstop. His neighbor called to complain that it was starting to sound like “a war zone.”

10:51 a.m. A Lakeside woman called 911 because there were a lot of people driving up to Blacktail Mountain and she was concerned that they were not practicing social distancing. The 911 dispatcher told her that social distancing was only a recommendation and not a law. She was not happy about that answer.

11:54 a.m. A local resident called 911 because there was some graffiti art on an old bridge depicting a naked lady. She was concerned that children might see it.

12:52 p.m. A man lost his wallet.

2:47 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that there were two fourth graders on his lawn and they refused to leave.

3:33 p.m. The toilet paper from a local porta-potty was stolen.

4:13 p.m. A Kalispell man said some kids were running their ATVs up jumps in his driveway. He wanted them to move along.

5:19 p.m. A brush fire was reported near Kalispell.

6:15 p.m. A creepy guy was carrying a mirror down the street.

6:57 p.m. A Marion man called 911 because his kids stole his guns.

7:44 p.m. Someone called 911 because they got flipped off.

8:31 p.m. A Kalispell man threw his daughters belongings out a window.

9:05 p.m. A local teen accidentally called 911 while trying to make a TikTok video.

9:40 p.m. Someone reported seeing a car with “SOS” written on it on the side of the road. They reported it to authorities but were too creeped out to check it out themselves.