Dog Fights

8:21 a.m. A local resident called to have a welfare check done on his neighbor since he had not seen him in a few weeks. Turns out the neighbor had moved away.

8:28 a.m. A Libby man called 911 to see if it was OK for him to go to Spokane.

9:53 a.m. A man driving into Libby lost his rear axle.

10:56 a.m. Someone was driving through Kalispell like a jerk.

11:05 a.m. A lost dog was found.

11:33 a.m. Three pit bulls ganged up on another Kalispell dog.

12:17 a.m. Another dogfight was reported in Kalispell.

1:25 p.m. Some Columbia Falls residents reported that a woman was screaming at them from across the river.

1:32 p.m. Another dogfight.

1:54 p.m. Someone allegedly moved into the historic bus on display near the Whitefish train station.

4:08 p.m. A bike was stolen near a gazebo in Libby.

4:24 p.m. A small child was playing with a phone and called 911.

4:41 p.m. A Whitefish man was playing with his new phone when it accidentally called 911.

4:46 p.m. A Kalispell man declared himself to be a “sovereign citizen.”

5:10 p.m. A man was lying on the side of the road.

5:45 p.m. A Kalispell couple was screaming at each other.

7:15 p.m. A local resident had some questions about the lockdown.

9:45 p.m. “Some weird things were going on.”

9:49 p.m. A man called 911, said “hello” and promptly hung up.