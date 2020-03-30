Emergency COVID-19 Loan Funds Available to Flathead Businesses

Montana West Economic Development (MWED) is partnering with the city of Columbia Falls to debut the COVID-19 Emergency Stabilization Loan Program to offer relief to affected businesses.

The Emergency Stabilization Loan Program is immediately available to qualified businesses under the following terms: Loans of up to $5,000; 0% interest over the term; 12-month term; six months deferred payments.

Businesses that have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and do not qualify for conventional credit from a bank are eligible to apply. Funds are available to businesses in Flathead County.

Additional criteria and the application for the loan are available on MWED’s website at www.dobusinessinmontana.com. A completed application package can be emailed to loans@dobusinessinmontana.com or mailed to 44 Second Ave. W., Kalispell, 59901. Upon receipt of a complete application package, and upon credit approval, funds will be disbursed within days.

Should larger loans be needed, MWED will offer up to $5,000 in guarantees to banks making those larger sums available.

For information on the emergency loan funds, MWED or other COVID-19 economic development resources in the Flathead Valley, contact MWED Loan Officer Stephanie Juneau at loans@dobusinessinmontana.com or 406-257-7711 ext. 1.