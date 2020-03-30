Podcast: Local COVID-19 Update for March 30

A health care worker performs a test at the window of a patient’s car at a COVID-19 testing site in Whitefish on March 26, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The Flathead Beacon is producing a daily podcast to recap each day’s news regarding the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Montana and specifically in the Flathead Valley.

Have a question about the coronavirus or the way it’s impacting life in the Flathead Valley? Email questions to news@flatheadbeacon.com.

This podcast is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts/Google Play Music and anywhere else you get your podcasts. Search “Flathead Beacon” to find us and subscribe for the latest episodes.

On today’s show, Whitefish Community Foundation President Linda Engh-Grady shares details on the group’s emergency response fund, set up to assist individuals, families and businesses affected by the coronavirus. Later, the most up-to-date numbers on the coronavirus in Montana, and Flathead County makes changes to the June 2 primary election.

To download this episode as an MP3, visit https://flatheadbeacon.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/March-30_FB.mp3.

The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons. By Attribution 3.0 License