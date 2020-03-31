Podcast: Local COVID-19 Update for March 31

The Flathead Beacon is producing a daily podcast to recap each day’s news regarding the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Montana and specifically in the Flathead Valley. Subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts.

Have a question about the coronavirus or the way it’s impacting life in the Flathead Valley? Email questions to news@flatheadbeacon.com.

This podcast is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts/Google Play Music and anywhere else you get your podcasts. Search “Flathead Beacon” to find us and subscribe for the latest episodes.

On today’s show, Whitefish Mayor John Muhlfeld hops on a quick phone call to discuss the letter the city sent out on Tuesday, asking short-term rentals and lodging properties to stop accepting reservations for dates beyond April 30. Later in the show, Gov. Steve Bullock addresses a number of issues including his Monday phone call with President Trump that was obtained by CBS News and the New York Times.

To download this episode as an MP3, visit https://flatheadbeacon.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/March-31_FB.mp3.

The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons. By Attribution 3.0 License