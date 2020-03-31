Stealing Power

9:02 a.m. A dog was at large in Libby.
10:04 a.m. A Kalispell woman was eating glass.
10:22 a.m. A Kalispell man asked if anyone found his wallet.
12:34 p.m. A Columbia Falls man reported that his neighbor keeps running a power cord to his house to steal his power. He admitted that it wasn’t a pressing issue but he is getting pretty tired of it.
12:35 p.m. A truck was stuck in the snow in the mountains.
3:04 p.m. A Troy man called to see if anyone had found his wallet. They had not.
3:34 p.m. A Kalispell man bumped his smartwatch and called 911 on accident.
3:54 p.m. Some youths were blasting music.
4:11 p.m. A Whitefish man has been unable to get ahold of his friends for four days.
4:39 p.m. A man was racing up and down streets in Whitefish.
4:48 p.m. Some mules were running down the highway in Eureka.
6:18 p.m. A Columbia Falls man reported that his neighbor was screaming at him.
8:04 p.m. A Hungry Horse man called 911 to ask how local officials were planning on “getting the evil out.”
8:58 p.m. A Kalispell man was “beat up.”
9:11 p.m. A Hungry Horse man said his dad was not following the quarantine rules.
9:42 p.m. A Libby man called 911 because some children were looking at him through his windows.
11:53 p.m. A man was walking down the train tracks. He was told to get off.