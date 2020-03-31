Stealing Power

9:02 a.m. A dog was at large in Libby.

10:04 a.m. A Kalispell woman was eating glass.

10:22 a.m. A Kalispell man asked if anyone found his wallet.

12:34 p.m. A Columbia Falls man reported that his neighbor keeps running a power cord to his house to steal his power. He admitted that it wasn’t a pressing issue but he is getting pretty tired of it.

12:35 p.m. A truck was stuck in the snow in the mountains.

3:04 p.m. A Troy man called to see if anyone had found his wallet. They had not.

3:34 p.m. A Kalispell man bumped his smartwatch and called 911 on accident.

3:54 p.m. Some youths were blasting music.

4:11 p.m. A Whitefish man has been unable to get ahold of his friends for four days.

4:39 p.m. A man was racing up and down streets in Whitefish.

4:48 p.m. Some mules were running down the highway in Eureka.

6:18 p.m. A Columbia Falls man reported that his neighbor was screaming at him.

8:04 p.m. A Hungry Horse man called 911 to ask how local officials were planning on “getting the evil out.”

8:58 p.m. A Kalispell man was “beat up.”

9:11 p.m. A Hungry Horse man said his dad was not following the quarantine rules.

9:42 p.m. A Libby man called 911 because some children were looking at him through his windows.

11:53 p.m. A man was walking down the train tracks. He was told to get off.