Flathead Boys Basketball Coach Resigns

Flathead Braves Head Coach Ross Gustafson points to one his players during a game against Glacier at Flathead High School in Kalispell on Jan. 24, 2020. Glacier defeated Flathead 45-40.

Flathead High School Boys Basketball Coach Ross Gustafson submitted his resignation on Wednesday, April 1, ending a five-year tenure with the Braves.

Gustafson led Flathead to the state tournament in his second season, breaking a four-year dry spell, but the 2016-17 tourney would be the only one his Braves would reach. Flathead went 13-8 the following year, finishing third in the Western AA, but was upset at the divisional tournament. The Braves have struggled since then, going 6-15 in 2018-19 and 3-17 this past season.

A Cut Bank native, Gustafson played college basketball at Carroll College and was an assistant coach at Missoula Hellgate before moving to Kalispell and joining Fred Febach’s Flathead staff in 2012. Gustafson finishes his Braves tenure with a 41-65 overall record.

Gustafson’s resignation follows that of Bravettes coach Tricia Dean, who stepped down earlier this year. Dean was at Flathead for four seasons.