Glacier Awards Transportation Contract to LC Staffing

A line of visitors wait for the shuttles at Logan Pass in Glacier National Park on July 18, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

The National Park Service has awarded the transportation labor services contract in Glacier National Park to LC Staffing of Kalispell. The contract calls for LC Staffing to provide drivers, dispatchers and supervisors to operate Glacier’s fleet of shuttle buses.

Glacier Park was sent searching for a new shuttle provider after Flathead County suddenly decided in late 2019 that it was ending its decade-old partnership with the park. The new contract is in effect for two years.

“I would like to thank the park staff and the NPS Contracting and Procurement Office for their expeditious work to award this contract following the termination of the cooperative agreement with Flathead County. We are pleased to be working with LC Staffing and providing visitors with such an important service in Glacier National Park,” said Superintendent Jeff Mow.

LC Staffing is no stranger to the shuttle service, having helped recruit drivers for Flathead County in the past.

If spring conditions and the coronavirus situation allow, park officials hope to begin offering hiker-biker shuttle services beginning Mother’s Day weekend until the opening of the Going-to-the-Sun Road in early summer. After that, LC Staffing will resume normal shuttle operations in the park. Once the road opens, park shuttles will operate seven days a week until Labor Day between Apgar and St. Mary from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Mow said the park service will follow the advice of state and federal health officials on when shuttle and other visitor services begin.

“Glacier National Park will continue to follow the CDC guidelines and other federal, state and local authorities for monitoring the situation related to the novel coronavirus outbreak,” Mow said. “Decisions on park operations, including shuttle service, will be re-evaluated regularly to ensure the safety of visitors and park employees.”

Late last month, Glacier Park was closed until further notice because of the COVID-19 outbreak.