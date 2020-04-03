Podcast: Local COVID-19 Update for April 3

The Flathead Beacon is producing a daily podcast to recap each day’s news regarding the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Montana and specifically in the Flathead Valley. Subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts.

Have a question about the coronavirus or the way it’s impacting life in the Flathead Valley? Email questions to news@flatheadbeacon.com.

This podcast is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts/Google Play Music and anywhere else you get your podcasts. Search “Flathead Beacon” to find us and subscribe for the latest episodes.

On today’s episode, Flathead City-County Public Health Officer Hillary Hanson took time out of a busy schedule to join us and talk about how her office is handling the outbreak of coronavirus so far, what recommendations she has for Flathead County residents, and how local officials are preparing for the days and weeks to come. Later, we report the latest case totals around the state and locally, and bring you other coronavirus-related news.

To download this episode as an MP3, visit https://flatheadbeacon.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/April-3_FB.mp3.

The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons. By Attribution 3.0 License