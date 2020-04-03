Weyerhaeuser to Shutter Evergreen Mill for One Week Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Weyerhaeuser is shutting down its plywood mill in Evergreen for one week because of a drop in demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The closure will begin on April 6.

“As we manage through this unprecedented pandemic, we are temporarily closing our plywood mill in Montana for one week to better align our production volumes with market demand,” said spokesperson Nancy Thompson. “We are doing everything we can to limit the impact of this situation on our people, customers and the local community during an already stressful time.”

Employees will still receive their normal benefits during the closure.

Weyerhaeuser officials said they will be reducing lumber and other wood products production through April across the company’s many mills and plants. It’s unclear at this time what that means for the company’s medium density fiberboard plant in Columbia Falls.

Like many companies across the country, Weyerhaeuser has said it is increasing the amount of cleaning it is doing at its properties and having employees practice social distancing.

“We have taken significant steps to protect the health and well-being of our employees, consistent with Weyerhaeuser’s core values,” said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. “Safety will remain the top priority in every decision we make as we continue to serve our customers.”